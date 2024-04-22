Israeli Genocide in Gaza: Civilian Casualties Mount as Aggression Continues

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured on Monday morning as Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, Israeli forces carried out six massacres, killing 54 Palestinians and wounding 104 more.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli artillery shelling struck the eastern part of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, while a raid targeted the southeastern area of Khan Yunis in the southern region.

Several Palestinian civilians were killed and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Taqwa Mosque in Bureij Camp, central Gaza Strip.

Further raids hit the northern part of Nuseirat Camp and the entrance to Bureij Camp, both in central Gaza.

Additional casualties occurred as a result of bombings near Al-Sawarha cemetery in Nuseirat camp and a house in Al-Brook area, Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army is preparing to invade the southern city of Rafah, according to reports by Israeli media. The head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Division, Aharon Haliva, resigned after he took responsibility for what happened on October 7. Regional tensions have… pic.twitter.com/7ZW8KXdwex — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 22, 2024

Israeli airstrikes also struck Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, and Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that Israeli aircraft conducted two raids targeting southern areas of Gaza City and Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

The ministry confirmed that the death toll from Israeli raids on two homes in Rafah has reached 26, including 16 children and 6 women.

More civilians, mainly children, were killed and wounded in an Israeli raid on a house west of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Local reports indicated that an Israeli airstrike targeted a house belonging to the Al-Nuwairi family in Nuseirat camp, resulting in the deaths of seven civilians.

ISRAELI RADIO: The army is preparing to start its invasion of Rafah. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/KyNgTVyAD2 pic.twitter.com/JzKuR1E7B0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 22, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,151 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,084 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)