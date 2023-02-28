Settler Leader Calls on Netanyahu to Launch Military Operation on PA

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Settlements Council in the occupied West Bank, called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a military operation against the Palestinian Authority (PA), Israeli media reported on Monday.

“We demand from our government to uproot all sources of terrorism, and collect all weapons in the West Bank,” Dagan was quoted by Channel 12 as saying.

The Israeli official also urged Netanyahu “to restrict the movement of militants and re-establish security checkpoints.”

Describing the PA as a “terrorist organization”, Dagan stressed that the authority was behind the “wave of operations against Israelis.”

On Sunday night, illegal Jewish settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Huwwara, in the Occupied West Bank, killing a man and injuring over 100 Palestinians. The incident was followed by international outcry and condemnation.

(PC, MEMO)