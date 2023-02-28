Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Ambulance Transporting Sick Child (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila strongly denounced on Tuesday an attack by illegal Jewish settlers on a Palestinian ambulance while transporting a sick child from Jenin to an intensive care unit in Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The ambulance was transporting a 12-year-old child who suffers from a severe health condition on Monday night when the settlers assaulted it.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the ambulance left the Jenin Government Hospital at around 8:45 pm local time, and took detours and off-roads to avoid obstructions at checkpoints and settler attacks.

As it reached the Zatara intersection, about two hours later, it was hit by rocks thrown by Jewish settlers, which smashed the ambulance windows.

The statement added that the sick child, the ambulance crew, and the accompanying doctor were in a state of extreme panic as a result of the attack, while the child’s mother, who was accompanying her in the ambulance, was injured in the knee from broken glass.

The ambulance arrived at H-Clinic Hospital in Ramallah more than three hours after it left Jenin Government Hospital.

Alkaila called on international human rights organizations to take this matter seriously, urging action to curb the Israeli occupation forces and settlers from attacking ambulances and health workers who carry out their humanitarian duty towards the sick and wounded.

(All Photos: Ministry of Health)