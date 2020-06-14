Seven Palestinians Arrested during Israeli Raid in West Bank (VIDEO)

Israeli forces detained at least seven Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In the Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi al-Jouz, two brothers were detained after their homes were raided by the occupying forces. They were identified as Mohammed and Yousef Salti, according to the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency Wafa.

The arrest of #Palestinian children by Israeli terrorist forces still continues. And this time the terrorist forces captured 3 Palestinian children in the old city of #Jerusalem .😤😠#StopOpressingChildren#Group4Palestine#SobatPalestinaINA

pic.twitter.com/V99dv54uhF — ••••❃ 𝙉𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙞 𝘿𝙚𝙬𝙞 ❃•••• (@NastitiDewi10) June 13, 2020

Two other Palestinians were detained after their homes were raided in the nearby town of Abu Dis, on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Three Palestinians were also detained during a raid on the Aida refugee camp, in Bethlehem, and the nearby village of Harmala.

At least one Palestinian was also detained in the occupied Jenin district.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)