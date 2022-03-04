Shaked: Israel Will Accommodate Thousands of Jewish Immigrants from Ukraine

Israeli interior minister Ayelet Shaked announced that her government would take a decision to set up seven to twelve new ‘residential areas’ in the Negev region “to house new Jewish immigrants,” Israeli media reported

“We think tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of immigrants will arrive from Russia, Ukraine, and former Soviet states,” Shaked told Channel 7, adding that the new communities would “bolster the Negev” and would be “necessary to absorb the expected wave of new immigrants.”

Shaked: "Naturally, Israel is focused on absorbing Jewish refugees under the Law of Return, but is showing flexibility and is willing to help Ukrainian citizens in general." — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) March 4, 2022

Calling on the heads of local councils to prepare for the absorption of immigrants, Shaked pointed out that there was a “national housing crisis” in Israel.

“What will happen when new immigrants reach us from Ukraine and Russia,” she reiterated, adding that more homes were requiring “aggressive and rapid construction to accommodate the mass arrivals.”

Interior Minister responds to criticism of Israel's rejection of Ukrainian refugees. 'Our goal must be to protect Israel's interests.' https://t.co/SmLPJChVsz — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) March 1, 2022

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk expressed “disappointment” at the news that “Ukrainian refuge-seekers were being detained upon arrival in Israel,” The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli newspaper also reported that the ambassador “expressed dismay that Israel continues to refuse to provide much-needed helmets and military vests for military and civil protection.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)