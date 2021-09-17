Israeli Forces Injure Dozens of Palestinians at Anti-Settlement Protest near Nablus

Palestinians continue to protest in the West Bank village of Beita against a new Israeli settler outpost recently erected on Palestinian land. (Photo: Activestills.org)

At least 46 Palestinian protesters sustained injuries today when Israeli occupation forces attacked two anti-settlement protests in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus, according to medical sources.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) in Nablus said five Palestinian protesters sustained injuries by Israeli rubber-coated rounds during the protest in Beita, while three others were injured due to falling on the ground while being chased by Israeli soldiers in the village. Dozens of protesters also suffered suffocation from tear gas inhalation.

In Beit Dajan village, two protesters sustained injuries from rubber-coated rounds fired at them by the Israeli occupation soldiers, while many others suffered suffocation from tear gas inhalation.

For over six months, the village of Beita has been witnessing almost daily protests against Israel’s construction of an illegal settlement outpost near the village, called Evaytar.

Although the Israeli occupation authorities evacuated the colonial settlers who resided in the outpost for nearly two months, Israel has kept the site under its control and does not allow Palestinians to access their lands there.

At least six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire during the ongoing protests in Beita over the past few months.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

