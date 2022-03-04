Palestinian Activist from Occupied Jerusalem Threatened with Expulsion from Israeli Authorities

Awad Salaymeh, a Palestinian rights activist from occupied Jerusalem, said on Friday that he was threatened with expulsion from his home city by the Israeli occupation authorities, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Salaymeh told reporters he was summoned by the Israeli intelligence for questioning at the so-called Russian Compound where he was threatened of expulsion by Israeli interrogators in the event he continued “incitement at Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood”.

This video of Israeli soldiers attempting to arrest a 25-year-old Palestinian man with Down syndrome in Sheikh Jarrah has sparked outrage ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MKzZZElOV3 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 28, 2022

He said the Israeli threat will not dishearten his support for native Palestinian families facing a threat of forceful Israeli eviction from their homes in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Salaymeh added that, along with other activists, he will continue to be present in Sheikh Jarrah until far-right Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir removes his makeshift office, which he recently set up in the vicinity of the Palestinian family of Salem’s home in the neighborhood.

The Israeli Supreme Court ruled to conditionally freeze the forced displacement of four Palestinian families, Jaouni, Al-Qasim, El-Kurd and Iskafi, in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cuMJsW2nrR — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 3, 2022

The neighborhood has been under tight Israeli entry measures ever since Ben-Gvir set up his makeshift office in the neighborhood, in what Palestinians see as a provocative step aimed at going ahead with Israeli expulsion plans targeting dozens of indigenous families in the neighborhood.

Around 300 Palestinians, all of whom face the prospect of being evicted from their homes by Israeli authorities, live in the neighborhood.

Occupied by Israel in 1967, Sheikh Jarrah has been a significant flashpoint since May 2021, after Israel tried to expel Palestinian families from the area to make way for Israeli settlers.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)