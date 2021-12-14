Sheikh Raed Salah: My life in Prison was Full of Hardships and Oppression (VIDEOS)

Sheikh Raed Salah, leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, said he spent the entirety of his detention in solitary confinement and was repeatedly moved from cell to cell.

Speaking following his release on Monday, Salah said the Israeli occupation imposed “harsh” prison conditions on him in order to prevent him from being in touch with any other detainee. “They held me in the solitary cell of the solitary department,” he said.

Shaikh Raed Salah is finally free after 16 months in the Israeli jails!! pic.twitter.com/NMEchNlBAf — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) December 13, 2021

“My life in prison was full of hardships and oppression,” he added. “They intended to keep me speechless all the time. But now, I am free.”

Salah was detained by Israeli forces in August 2017 and indicted for incitement following his criticism of the erection of metal detectors at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Watch|| Sheikh Raed Salah meets his mother and his family after 17 months of imprisonment in occupation jails. pic.twitter.com/tkDUNpYmlP — gaza post News (@gazaapost) December 13, 2021

He was sentenced to 28 months in prison by an Israeli court. He served 11 months, half of which was spent in solitary confinement before he was moved to house arrest.

After two years under house arrest, in August 2020, Salah began a 17-month jail term on incitement charges, spending the whole period in solitary confinement.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)