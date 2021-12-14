Jewish Settlers Attempt to Storm Palestinian School near Nablus

Jewish settlers and Israeli forces often prevent Palestinian students from reaching their school. (Photo: via Days of Palestine)

Jewish settlers Tuesday morning attempted to storm a school in the Palestinian village of al-Lubban Ash-Sharqiya, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that some 150 Jewish settlers, under military protection, attempted to break into the school campus, but their attempt was fended off by the villagers.

The settlers also stormed the village entrance and deliberately obstructed the arrival of Palestinian students to their schools, located on the main road connecting Ramallah city to Nablus city.

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Israeli settlers in Palestine constitute grave violations of children’s rights to education and development. These attacks are particularly prevalent in the most vulnerable areas of the West Bank – Area C, H2 and Jerusalem.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only colonial settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

