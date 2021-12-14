Jewish Settlers Attempt to Storm Palestinian School near Nablus

Jewish settlers Tuesday morning attempted to storm a school in the Palestinian village of al-Lubban Ash-Sharqiya, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that some 150 Jewish settlers, under military protection, attempted to break into the school campus, but their attempt was fended off by the villagers.

The settlers also stormed the village entrance and deliberately obstructed the arrival of Palestinian students to their schools, located on the main road connecting Ramallah city to Nablus city.

🇵🇸 The zionist facism reached its matrix.

The terrorist Israeli occupation forces impede students’ access to their school in al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village, south of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/2QTIkO7xNM — Prof. Walid Amer (@DrWalidAmer1) October 7, 2021

Attacks on education by Israeli military forces and Israeli settlers in Palestine constitute grave violations of children’s rights to education and development. These attacks are particularly prevalent in the most vulnerable areas of the West Bank – Area C, H2 and Jerusalem.

“We will not allow you to learn today" Israeli settlers gloat about stopping Palestinian children from going to school after they blocked the entrance to the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya in Nablus city, West Bank. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/pzndWqcLmL — Rachael of Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) November 30, 2021

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only colonial settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)