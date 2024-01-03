Shooting down Israeli Drones – Resistance Roundup – Day 89

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah, said that the Resistance will surely respond to the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Beirut on Tuesday.

Saleh al-Arouri was assassinated in West Beirut by an Israeli drone, which fired three missiles killing Arouri and a number of top Qassam Brigades officials.

Meanwhile, Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance continues to cost the Israeli army major losses at multiple fronts.

Below, is the latest from the battlefield, according to statements communicated by leading Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups.

Al-Qassam (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded a gathering of vehicles and soldiers of the occupation in Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “In a joint operation, the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and the Mujahideen Brigades were able to shoot down a Zionist Hermes 900 reconnaissance (drone) with an anti-aircraft missile east of Gaza City. “The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya Al-Quds managed to target a gathering of Zionist vehicles east of Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades take control of an Israeli drone during a mission south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard occupation gatherings and vehicles with mortar shells east of Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Sheikh Ajlin area in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a command headquarters and gatherings of occupation soldiers east of Jabal Al-Rais with mortar shells. “After our fighters returned from the points of combat, they confirmed that they had targeted a Zionist bulldozer and tank with a Shuath device and an Al-Yassin 105 shell, east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen bombarding a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the city of Khan Younis, in a joint operation with Al-Quds fighters. pic.twitter.com/Dp0wCKA02p — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 3, 2024

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated two anti-personnel devices against a Zionist force consisting of 7 soldiers east of Khuza’a in the south of the Gaza Strip, causing deaths and injuries among them. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades and Mujahideen Brigades were able to launch a surface-to-air missile towards a helicopter east of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel explosive device against a group of Zionist soldiers in the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, leaving them dead and wounded.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation forces on multiple fronts in Tulkarem camp. “We engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers and vehicles using machine guns at the axes of advancement in the north of the Gaza Strip. “Our fighters successfully sniped two Zionist soldiers in the axis of advance of Al-Bureij camp, confirming the death of one and the injury of the other.

In this just-released video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen carrying out a joint operation with Al-Qassam fighters to bombard a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers, at the axes of advancement in central Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/4C4YML9gac — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 3, 2024

“We bombarded the military gatherings around the Imam Ali Mosque in the Ma’an area east of Khan Yunis with a barrage of regular 60mm mortar shells. “We destroyed a Merkava Zionist tank with a high-explosive device of the Thaqib type and targeted another tank in the axes of advance northeast of Khan Yunis. “This afternoon, in a joint operation with Al-Qassam Brigades, we bombed gatherings of enemy vehicles and soldiers with a barrage of 60mm standard mortar shells on the axes of advance in central Khan Yunis.”

Hezbollah

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:15 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted the Zar'it barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:15 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted the Jal Al-Alam site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:40 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Malikiyah site with a Burkan missile, and it was directly hit. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:00 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Zebdine site with a Burkan missile, and it was directly hit. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:00 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa farms with missile weapons, and it was directly hit. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:50 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Bayad-Blida site with a Burkan missile, and it was directly hit. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:30 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Doviv barracks with a large barrage of rockets, achieving direct hits. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:44 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Rweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, with four Burkan missiles, achieving direct hits. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:25 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers behind the Jal Al-Alam site with missile weapons, directly hitting them. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted the Branit barracks, which the Israeli enemy fled from, with missile weapons, achieving direct hits. "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:55 PM on Wednesday, 3/1/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits."

