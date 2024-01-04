GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Shells Central Region | Blinken to Arrive in ME | Hezbollah Vows Retaliation | Resistance Continues – DAY 90

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in the region as Israel continues with its attempt to expand the war fronts beyond Gaza. Despite the killing of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon, the Resistance on both fronts, Gaza and South Lebanon remains strong, pushing back against Israeli military advances. Hundreds more Palestinians were killed and wounded in ongoing Israeli strikes and shelling of the central regions of the Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,296 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Thursday, January 4, 12:00 pm

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Israeli occupation forces bombed the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in Shtoula.

Thursday, January 4, 10:30 am

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted the town of Maroun al-Ras in the central sector of southern Lebanon. Another raid also targeted the vicinity of the town of Bint Jbeil in the south.

REUTERS: 17 employees of US President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign warned in a letter that he would lose voters due to his position on the war between Israel and Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: One death and one wounded in an Israeli bombing on the Red Crescent building in Gaza.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli occupation army forced civilians to flee, then bombed them and committed massacres against them 48 times.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A large missile salvo was launched from Gaza, and sirens were sounding in Ashkelon (Asqalan) and southern Israel.

Thursday, January 4, 9:00 am

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Doviv and areas in Upper Galilee on the border with the eastern sector of southern Lebanon.

Thursday, January 4, 7:00 am

AL-JAZEERA:

Two killed and a number of others wounded, while many are still missing people following Israeli shelling on a house in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli fighter jets are launching a series of raids on the Maghazi and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli forces are launching heavy artillery and air bombardment on Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip.

