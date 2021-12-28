Six Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid West Bank City (VIDEO)

Several Palestinians were injured in confrontations with Israeli forces in Tubas, West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli soldiers injured at least six Palestinians during raids on Tuesday in the West Bank city of Tubas, Palestinian security sources said.

Israeli forces forced their way into the city early Tuesday morning, firing live rounds and tear gas canisters, according to local reports, triggering clashes with locals.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a press statement that six locals injured by gunfire are being treated in hospital, with one in a critical condition.

Israeli forces regularly raid homes in the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

The heavy-handed operations, which are conducted without search warrants, often lead to clashes with armed residents.

Raids also take place in areas under the complete control of the Palestinian Authority.

Protests erupted on Sunday and Monday in the West Bank, over Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israeli forces fired live and rubber-coated rounds at the protesters in Burqa, near Nablus.

More than 240 Palestinians have been injured in the latest bout of violence.

