Six Palestinians Injured as Israeli Forces Raid West Bank City (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers injured at least six Palestinians during raids on Tuesday in the West Bank city of Tubas, Palestinian security sources said.

Israeli forces forced their way into the city early Tuesday morning, firing live rounds and tear gas canisters, according to local reports, triggering clashes with locals.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a press statement that six locals injured by gunfire are being treated in hospital, with one in a critical condition.

Six Palestinians were injured after they were shot by the Israeli forces that raided Tubas city, pre-dawn today.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/K7YXClR0tN — Palestine Girl (@Gaza_online90) December 28, 2021

Israeli forces regularly raid homes in the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

The heavy-handed operations, which are conducted without search warrants, often lead to clashes with armed residents.

Raids also take place in areas under the complete control of the Palestinian Authority.

From the clashes between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli Terrorist forces in Tubas city, pre dawn today. pic.twitter.com/PjSPWA40Ye — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) December 28, 2021

Protests erupted on Sunday and Monday in the West Bank, over Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israeli forces fired live and rubber-coated rounds at the protesters in Burqa, near Nablus.

More than 240 Palestinians have been injured in the latest bout of violence.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)