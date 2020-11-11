‘Sorry, We Couldn’t Save You’: Gaza Mourns Death of Prisoner Kamal Abu Wa’ar (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian justice activists in Gaza held an outdoor conference to protest the death of Palestinian prisoner Kamal Abu Wa’ar, who died in an Israeli prison on Tuesday, November 10.

The activists, representing national and Islamic political parties, held Israel responsible for the Palestinian prisoner’s death, blaming the Israeli authorities for the medical negligence that led to the deterioration of Abu Wa’ar’s health.

One of the banners held by the activists read “Sorry, We Couldn’t Save You”.

The event was attended by the families of Palestinian prisoners from Gaza who are still held in Israel and by freed prisoners as well.

Abu Wa’ar, 46, was a Palestinian prisoner from the town of Qabatiya, near Jenin, in the northern West Bank. He was a cancer patient that required constant medical attention.

The Palestine Chronicle and other media sources reported last July that Abu Wa’ar was one of several Palestinian prisoners who contracted the COVID-19 disease while in prison.

Currently, there are nearly 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. Among them, about 500 are held without official charges or trials.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

(The Palestine Chronicle)