‘My Friends Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’: Netanyahu Speaks of His ‘Warm Relationship’ with US Democrats

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the election victory of US Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris will not make any difference as far as the United States government’s strong support of his country is concerned.

The rightwing Israeli leader reassured the Israeli Knesset (parliament) on Tuesday that he has “a warm relationship with Biden”, in response to a claim by opposition leader Yair Lapid that Netanyahu had fortified his ties with the US Republican party at the expense of Democrats.

“I welcome the fact that my friends Joe Biden and Kamala Harris blessed these accords,” Netanyahu said referring to the normalization agreements between several Arab countries and Israel, which were brokered by the Donald Trump Administration.

“I have had a warm relationship with Joe Biden for many years, who I met as a young senator. Since then we have met many times,” Netanyahu was quoted by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz as saying.

“Every time I am at the Capitol I meet leaders of the two parties, and when they come to Israel I also meet with them. Republicans, Democrats, there’s no difference,” the Israeli prime minister added.

“I will never forget two moments,” Netanyahu said, referring to the newly-elected Biden: “The emotional things he said about my father after his passing, and our long conversation after the death of his son Beau in 2016. There are things that are beyond politics.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)