Vehicle Targeted – Four Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car in the town of Bafliyeh in southern Lebanon early on Thursday.

A video shared on social media showed the vehicle in flames following the attack.

The country’s civil defense said its personnel worked to extinguish the fire and retrieve the bodies, reported the Al Mayadeen news site.

An Israeli drone strike just hit a car in Baflay south Lebanon pic.twitter.com/G24pD9z306 — Pheebo🪐 (@galpalpheebs) May 9, 2024

Lebanese Movement, Hezbollah, announced the names of three of its fighters killed, the report added.

The report also cited al-Manar’s correspondent in southern Lebanon as saying there were Israeli artillery shelling on the outskirts of the towns of al-Naqoura, Kafr Hammam, and Rashaya al-Fokhar.

Hezbollah fired several rockets targeting different areas in northern occupied Palestine, in the last hour. One of the impacts caused something to set ablaze. This prompted firefighters to try to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/2TBfaOHBqe — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) May 9, 2024

Reuters reported that four Hezbollah fighters were killed in the airstrike, citing “security sources.”

Hezbollah targeted several Israeli sites following the attack, including hitting the military operations rooms in Kfar Giladi, causing casualties among its officers and soldiers, the movement said, in a statement on the Resistance News Network (RNN).

It also targeted a group of Israeli soldiers at the Al-Jardah checkpoint causing casualties.

Scores of Operations

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(PC, Anadolu, Al Mayadeen)