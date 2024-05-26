Gaza Resistance Strikes Back – Son of Former Israeli Minister Wounded as Clashes Intensify

Itamar Eitam is the son of Avi Eitam, a former brigadier general in the Israeli army who held several ministerial positions, including Minister of Housing and Construction.

Israeli Army Radio announced on Sunday that an army battalion commander, the son of former Israeli Housing Minister Avi Eitam, was wounded by sniper fire in Jabaliya.

This occurred as Israeli occupation forces continued their raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian Resistance targeted invading Israeli forces in Jabalya and Beit Lahia.

The radio stated that Lieutenant Colonel Itamar Eitam, of the Bismalach Brigade, was injured on Saturday during a clash in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

According to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, Eitam was injured by sniper fire and was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He reportedly serves as the commander of the 6282 reserve battalion in the Bismalach Brigade.

Itamar Eitam is the son of Avi Eitam, a former brigadier general in the Israeli army who held several ministerial positions, including Minister of Housing and Construction from 2003 to 2004.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced that Israeli soldiers were captured, killed and wounded during a Resistance operation on Saturday afternoon in the northern Gaza Strip.https://t.co/1NxtCWr4VB pic.twitter.com/quZnYjnLhE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2024

As a result, the total declared Israeli army casualties have risen to 3,591 since the beginning of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, with 1,781 of these occurring since the start of the ground operation on October 27.

The Israeli army has reported 634 deaths, including 282 since the ground operation began.

According to the Palestinian Resistance, however, the number is much higher.

Al-Jazeera also said that there are local accusations that the army is concealing a larger number of casualties.

🚨BREAKING – Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:

—

Watch: Al-Qassam Brigades lures a zionist force into one of the tunnels in Jabalia camp, and engaged it at point-blank range, killing, wounding, and capturing all its members. pic.twitter.com/k0DmnGJK1M — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2024

Al-Qassam Operations

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Sunday that they bombed Israeli forces in the Al-Qasasib neighborhood in the Jabaliya camp with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

Additionally, they targeted a Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 missile in the Beit Lahia area in northern Gaza.

Earlier on Sunday, Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the capture, killing, and wounding of Israeli soldiers during a complex operation on Saturday afternoon in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Abu Obeida, Palestinian fighters lured an Israeli force into one of the tunnels in the Jabaliya camp.

This is the first time the Al-Qassam Brigades have announced the capture of Israeli soldiers in Gaza since the launch of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation by the Palestinian Resistance on October 7.

On May 12, the Israeli army began a ground operation in the Jabaliya camp and surrounding areas, later expanding the operation on May 15 due to what they described as “fierce battles.”

(PC, AJA)