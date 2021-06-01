Speaking to a Street Artist in Gaza: On Unicorns, Mickey Mouse and Confronting Your Fears

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza Artist Osama Abu Hamra has many talents. But he is popular among the Gaza kids for face painting.

The Palestine Chronicle caught up with Abu Hamra while sitting in the ruins of a cafeteria, which was bombed by Israel during its latest war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Abu Hamra shared with us a few thoughts about his life as an artist, about the war, and about his hopes for the future:

“Nothing makes children happier than face painting. These are the most popular drawings that kids ask for: Peacocks, Unicorns, Mickey Mouse, and the Victory Sign with the colors of the Palestinian flag.

“I used to work here every day before Israel bombed this entire neighborhood. I don’t feel bad only because Israel destroyed my source of income, but also for all the laborers and workers who have no means of survival.

“My dream is to become famous and to exhibit all of my artwork at home outside Palestine. I want the world to know that Palestine has so many talents. The most difficult part of the war was the fear that anyone was a target, that life could end in a single second. But in Gaza, we have trained ourselves to accept fate and to confront our fears.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

