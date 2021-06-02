WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Village for 188th Time

June 2, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
Israel has demolished al-Araqeeb over 180 times. (File Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

Israeli occupation forces yesterday demolished the Bedouin Palestinian village of Al-Araqeeb in the Negev for the 188th time, Arab48 reported.

The demolition also marks the seventh time that the village has been razed so far this year, and the thirteenth since the outbreak of coronavirus.

The village was first leveled in July 2010, and every time the residents of Al-Araqeeb rebuild their tents and small homes, occupation forces return to raze them, sometimes several times in a month.

Located in the Negev (Naqab) desert, the village is one of 51 “unrecognized” Arab villages in the area and is constantly targeted for demolition ahead of plans to Judaise the Negev by building homes for new Jewish communities. Israeli bulldozers, which Bedouins are charged for, have demolished everything, from the trees to the water tanks, but Bedouin residents have tried to rebuild it every time.

Bedouins in the Negev must abide by the same laws as Jewish Israeli citizens. They pay taxes but do not enjoy the same rights and services as Jews in Israel and the state has repeatedly refused to connect the towns to the national grid, water supplies, and other vital amenities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.