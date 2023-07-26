Staggering Number of Israelis Consider Leaving the Country: Poll 

An Israeli Channel 13 opinion poll indicated that Israel’s very demography will change as a result of the country’s current political crisis.

The survey was conducted on Tuesday following the Israeli government’s vote to pass a law, which represents a key component of the judicial overhaul.

The Numbers

The Israeli newspaper, The Times of Israel said that over a quarter of Israelis are considering leaving the country.

The paper, citing the Channel 13 poll, said that “28% of respondents were weighing a move abroad, 64% were not, and 8% were unsure.”

“The survey reflected the impact of the coalition passing the law on Monday, despite sustained mass protests, vehement opposition from top judicial, security, economic and public figures, and thousands of Israeli military reservists vowing to quit service,” the newspaper reported.

These are some of the poll’s findings:

54% fear that the judicial overhaul harms Israel’s security. 56% are worried about civil war. 33% believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that he wants to compromise. 84% of Likud members believe the Israeli leader. 55% believe that leaders of the opposition Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz should return to negotiations.

Future Elections

The newspaper, also citing the same poll, indicated that “Gantz’s National Unity party would win 30 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, the most of any party, if elections were held today, surpassing Likud, which ranked next with 25 seats.”

Other parties polled as follows:

Yesh Atid party polled in third place, with 17 seats. Yisrael Beytenu, 6 seats. Ra’am, 6 seats. Hadash-Ta’al, 5 seats. Meretz, 4 seats.

“A separate poll by Channel 12 on Tuesday also predicted a drop for Netanyahu’s government (popularity) if elections were held today, with the current coalition parties predicted to receive 53 seats,” the newspaper indicated.

(The Palestine Chronicle)