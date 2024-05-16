Genocide Case – ICJ Rejects Israel’s Request for Hearing Postponment

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The ICJ is currently examining South Africa’s request to impose urgent measures on Israel, demanding the withdrawal of its forces from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has rejected Israel’s request to postpone a hearing, which was scheduled on Thursday, until next week, Israeli media reported.

The Hague-based court is set to hear from South Africa’s legal team on Thursday and Israel’s response on Friday.

South Africa has requested that the court urge Israel to immediately cease its military offensive against Rafah, withdraw its forces, and ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza.

Additionally, South Africa asked the court to order Israel to allow UN officials, humanitarian organizations, journalists, and investigators to enter the Strip without hindrance.

“Israel has so far been ignoring and violating the orders previously issued by the court,” South Africa asserted.

Plausible Risk of Genocide

In January, the ICJ called on Israel to avoid actions that could lead to genocide and to facilitate humanitarian access to Gaza.

A few weeks later, South Africa requested additional measures in response to Israel’s announced intention to attack Rafah, but the court rejected this request.

At the beginning of March, South Africa renewed its request for emergency measures against Israel.

Later that month, the court ordered Israel to ensure the delivery of “urgent humanitarian aid” to Gaza, in light of “a famine that has begun to spread” in the war-torn Strip.

Genocide Case

Recently, countries including Libya, Egypt, and Turkiye announced their intention to support South Africa’s lawsuit in the genocide case against Israel in the ICJ.

These hearings are part of an ongoing case in which Israel is accused of genocide.

It is important to note that the rulings and orders of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, although the court has no enforcement mechanism.

However, an order against a country can damage its international reputation and set a legal precedent.

Two weeks ago, Israeli occupation forces began a military operation in Rafah and instructed residents and displaced individuals to move to Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,233 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,141 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)