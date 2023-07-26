Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Youth near Nablus

Mohammad Abdel Hakim Nada, was killed by Israeli forces in Nablus. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian youth on Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that a young Palestinian man, identified as 23-year-old  Mohammad Abdel Hakim Nada, was shot in the chest after Israeli troops invaded the refugee camp of Al-Ain, in Nablus.

Nada was taken to the hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical, and later was pronounced dead.

Israeli forces raided the said camp amidst intense shooting, blocking the main entrance and preventing medical crews from entering.

According to local sources, the Israeli troops besieged the house of Palestinian resistance leader Nour al Basiouni and arrested him.

(PC, WAFA)

