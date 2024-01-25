Abu Obeida: Over 60 Soldiers Killed in a Week – Resistance Roundup – Day 111

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obaida, the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Friday that over 60 Israeli soldiers have been killed in operations carried out against the occupation forces in Gaza over a week.

In a statement published on the official account of the Al-Qassam Brigades on Telegram, Abu Obeida said that Al-Qassam fighters “were able to completely or partially destroy 68 military vehicles”.

Below is the full statement from Abu Obeida, published here in its original form:

“During the past week, Al-Qassam fighters were able to completely or partially destroy 68 military vehicles. “Our fighters confirmed that they eliminated 53 Zionist soldiers at point-blank range, sniped 9 soldiers, and caused dozens of soldiers to fall between dead and wounded, in 57 different military missions. These missions targeted the infiltrating Zionist forces with shells, anti-fortification and anti-personnel explosive devices, and machine guns. “They also demolished 4 houses, detonated the entrances of two tunnels and a minefield in the enemy’s soldiers, and shot down two Sky Lark reconnaissance drones, seizing 8 drones, including two suicide drones. “They bombarded military gatherings with mortar shells and short-range missiles across all combat fronts and launched rocket barrages of varying ranges into the Zionist entity.”

As the Soldiers Gathered ..

Thursday was also a busy day for the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, and also in Lebanon.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells west of Khan Younis city, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in conjunction with the Mujahideen Brigades, bombed a gathering of enemy forces northwest of Gaza City with short-range 107mm rockets.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters blew up a Zionist tank with a Thaqib-barrel explosive in the vicinity of the Austrian neighborhood west of Khan Younis.

“We carried out concentrated shelling on the positions of the Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Sudaniya area, northwest of Gaza City, with a barrage of heavy mortar shells, Badr-1 rockets, and 107mm rockets. “We targeted an infantry division belonging to the Zionist enemy northwest of Beit Hanoun with guided 107mm missiles. “We bombed enemy vehicles and soldiers with mortar shells on the axes of advancement west and southwest of the city of Khan Younis. “In cooperation with the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, we bombarded the enemy’s supply lines along the eastern edge in the central part of the Gaza Strip with various rocket barrages. “In conjunction with the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, Saraya Al-Quds bombed the enemy’s supply lines along the eastern edge of the central Gaza Strip with various rocket barrages. “We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Abu Safiya military site, east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, 25/01/2024 targeted the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, 25/01/2024 targeted the Jal Al-Alam site with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:20 AM, on Thursday, 25/01/2024 launched an aerial attack with two attack drones on one of the sites of the air defense system and Iron Dome platforms near the Kfar Blum settlement, achieving direct hits.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)