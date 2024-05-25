‘Stop This Madness’ – UN Special Rapporteur Calls for Sanctions on Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Albanese urged all UN member states to impose sanctions, arms embargo and suspend diplomatic, political relations with Israel till it ceases its assault.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation in Palestine, urged member states on Saturday to impose sanctions on Israel along with an arms embargo until it stops “this madness.”

“Let’s be clear. As the ICJ orders Israel to stop its offensive in Rafah, Israel intensifies its attacks on it,” Albanese said on X.

“The news I am receiving from the people trapped therein are terrifying,” she also wrote.

“Be sure: Israel will not stop this madness until WE make it stop,” the UN official added.

Albanese urged all UN member states to “impose #sanctions, arms embargo and suspend diplo/political relations with Israel till it ceases its assault.”

Let's be clear. As the ICJ orders Israel to stop its offensive in Rafah, Israel intensifies its attacks on it.

The news I am receiving from the people trapped therein are terrifying. Be sure: Israel will not stop this madness until WE make it stop. Member states must impose… https://t.co/64SQbOKNXz — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 24, 2024

ICJ Ruling

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel on Friday to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

In its ruling, the world court said it was “not convinced” that the evacuation of Rafah and other measures by Israel are sufficient to “alleviate the suffering of Palestinians”.

The ICJ also said that, in order to preserve evidence, Israel must take measures to “ensure unimpeded access into the Gaza Strip for inquirers”.

While reading the ruling, the ICJ President, Nawaf Salam, said that the humanitarian situation in Rafah has “deteriorated further” since the last court order.

He also added that the court is told that the humanitarian situation is now classified as “disastrous”.

Today’s ruling followed a request to order Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,857 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)