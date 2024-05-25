GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hospitals under Siege | Spain: ICJ Order is Binding | UN Special Rapporteur: Sanction Israel – Day 232

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces are still besieging the Kamal Adwan Hospital and continue to fire at its gate as the Israeli operation in Jabaliya continues for its 14th day. Spanish Foreign Minister Josè Manuel Albarez said that the order issued by the International Court of Justice is binding and that Madrid demands its implementation. UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, called for sanctions on Israel, banning the provision of weapons to it, and suspending diplomatic relations with it until it complies with the ICJ decision. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,857 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7 .

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, May 25, 3:15 pm (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the Khirbet al-Adas area, north of the city of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Kiryat Shmona area in the Upper Galilee.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted two Merkava 4 tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of the Imam Ali Mosque, east of the Jabalia camp.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted, with a guided missile, a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles penetrating the area of ​​Tabet Zare, northeast of the city of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in areas of the Upper Galilee after a suspected infiltration.

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: 31 people, including children, were killed as a result of Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since this morning.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The army monitored the launching of 10 rockets and anti-armor shells from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee.

Saturday, May 25, 2:00 pm (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 10 Palestinians were killed and a number were wounded in the targeting of a house next to shelter centers in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE: Two Hezbollah members were killed by Israeli bombing in central Syria.

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: 10 Palestinians were killed and 17 others were injured in the Israeli bombing of Al-Nazla School in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens were sounding in the Kiryat Shmona area in the Upper Galilee after a suspected infiltration.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and others were wounded as a result of an Israeli bombing of Al-Nazla School in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza.

Saturday, May 25, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens were sounding in the Kiryat Shmona area in the Upper Galilee after a suspected infiltration.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: a number of Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of an Israeli bombing of Al-Nazla School in the Al-Saftawi area, north of Gaza.

STAFF AT KUWAIT HOSPITAL IN RAFAH: The staff of Kuwait Hospital in Rafah appealed to the World Health Organization to provide fuel to ensure the continued operation of the only hospital in central Rafah.

UNRWA: Displaced people in Gaza were forced to flee 6 times.

Saturday, May 25, 11:30 am (GMT +2)

SPANISH FM ALBAREZ: International justice resolutions, including stopping the Israeli attack on Rafah, are binding, and we demand their implementation.

CHANNEL 12: The waves washed away part of the American floating dock in Gaza to the shores of the city of Ashdod.

AL-JAZEERA: A woman was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of the Shreiteh family home in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

FORMER ISRAELI PM OLMERT: The operation in Rafah should not have been carried out and instead a deal should have been concluded to return the detainees. We must not be led by a group of lunatics and savages who want more blood and settlement in Gaza.

ITALIAN FM TAJANI: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani informed Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa that Rome will restore funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: There is no Israeli withdrawal from the hospital area. The hospital was out of service due to the ongoing siege by the occupation forces. Some patients and premature babies are still inside the hospital. The health system has become a primary target for the Israeli occupation forces.

Saturday, May 25, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation forces are still in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital and continue to fire at its gate. The Israeli operation continues for the 14th day in Jabaliya camp, and the occupation forces are sending reinforcements into the camp.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 3 Palestinians arrived at Al Awda Hospital in the center of the Nuseirat camp after the bombing of the Wadi Gaza area.

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ALBANESE: Israel intensified its attacks on Rafah after the International Court of Justice ordered it to stop its operation in the city. We call for imposing sanctions on Israel, banning the provision of weapons to it, and suspending diplomatic relations with it until it complies with the decision of the International Court of Justice.

Saturday, May 25, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We bombed a vital target in Eilat with drones.

Saturday, May 25, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

UN: Aid access to the Gaza Strip has declined since the start of the Rafah operation.

Saturday, May 25, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation artillery has been targeting the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, since dawn on Saturday.

AL-QASTAL NEWS: An Israeli shelling targeted a residential apartment in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving four dead and a number of people injured.

(The Palestine Chronicle)