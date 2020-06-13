Syria’s Refugees in Gaza Demand Rights (PHOTOS)

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Palestinian refugees who fled Syria during the war held a protest, on Thursday, in front of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City.

The protesters demanded greater financial support, at a time when UNRWA’s budget was significantly slashed due to the US decision to cut all funds to the organization.

Syria’s refugees, represented in the civil society group ‘The Returnees from Syria to Gaza’, held signs in Arabic that read: “A Palestinian in Syria, a Syrian in Palestine”, “Compensation for Rent is a Right and not a Charity”, and “The Future of Our Children is in Your Hands”.