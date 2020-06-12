‘I Can’t Breathe’: How Israel’s War Technology Contributes to the Subjugation of American People (PC TV)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

From the ‘Palestinian Chair’, and other forms of torture methods used by the US army to the militarization of the American police and the massive ‘security apparatus’ used to spy on and monitor ordinary Americans, Israel’s war technology is now part and parcel of the everyday American life.

In this episode of Palestine Chronicle TV, editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo discuss the Israeli involvement in shaping state-sponsored violence, which is currently at full display in American streets.

From crowd control tactics to the knee-on-neck hold, which killed African American man George Floyd on May 25, PC editors will provide a range of evidence that implicates Israel in the routine violence meted out against US citizens.

(The Palestine Chronicle)