‘Targeting Palestinian Activism in Europe’: PCPA Condemns Detention of Amin Abou Rashed

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) condemned on Monday Dutch authorities over their detention of the organization’s head, Amin Abou Rashed, stressing his detention “lacks legal evidence.”

In a statement, the PCPA said that Abou Rashed “is subject to arbitrary detention which is a violation of international law.”

تدعوكم مؤسسة مؤتمر فلسطينيي اوروبا وأوروبيون لأجل القدس

للمشاركة في الحملة التي اطلقت لأجل القدس والضفة الغربية تحت شعار : *القدس لنا*

*كونوا صوت القدس .. حيث كنتم*#فعاليات_اوروبا#فلسطينيي_اوروبا#مؤتمر_فلسطينيي_اوروبا#القدس #الضفةالغربية pic.twitter.com/hanYhlgz83 — Amin Abou Rashed (@aminabourashed_) June 21, 2023

The PCPA said Abou Rashed’s detention “is targeting Palestinian activism in Europe, and humanitarian work and its role in reinforcing the resilience of the Palestinians in Palestine and the refugee camps in diaspora.”

According to the PCPA, “Abou Rashed was detained under pressure from the Israeli lobby which defames Palestinians and everyone who works for the sake of their cause.”

The PCPA called on the Dutch judiciary to “immediately release Abou Rashed on the grounds of health issues as he needs special care.”

Abou Rashed, who holds a Dutch passport, was detained in June, on suspicion of sending funding to an organization related to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance movement Hamas, which is listed among terrorist organizations in the Netherlands.

Last week, A group of Palestinian and Dutch activists launched a campaign calling for the release of Abou Rshed.

Head of the Palestinian Community in the Netherlands, Ahmad Sakina, said: “Throughout this campaign, we have spread awareness about Abou Rashed and his case. We will support him and stand beside him during this campaign.”

Palestinian activist in Holland, Tariq Jalbout, commented: “The detention of Abou Rashed means the detention of every Palestinian. The duty of every Palestinian and every free person is to stand with Amin and be part of the campaign launched in solidarity with him.”

(PC, MEMO)