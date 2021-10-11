Serbian President Says His Country Will Not Move Embassy to Jerusalem

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reiterated on Sunday that his country will not move its embassy to Jerusalem, during a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Al-Maliki yesterday met with Vucic to discuss bilateral cooperation relations. The talks, according to WAFA, were held at the Serbian presidential palace, where the Palestinian delegation came immediately after arriving in Belgrade.

#BELGRADE #Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs & Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki met President of the Republic of #Serbia Aleksandar Vucic at the Presidential Palace yesterday who confirmed his country will not be moving their embassy to #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/VqD7Rt0GdA — Children of Peace (@ChildrenofPeace) October 11, 2021

Vucic expressed great joy for the participation of Palestine in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, which was established during the era of decolonization by numerous developing countries that had recently won their independence.

In underlying the importance of cooperation between Palestine and Serbia, as well as the necessity to deepen their relations, Vucic also confirmed that his country is fully committed to international law and legitimacy.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki met Sunday with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic at the Presidential Palace.https://t.co/Q6jtSugo6u — Sarah Hassan (@Sarah_Hassan94) October 11, 2021

In response, Al-Maliki expressed gratitude and appreciation for the Serbian president’s vision of deepening relations, including the start of the two-day event of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit.

Israel captured the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 war and has not put an end to its illegal occupation of the seized territories, which were earmarked for a future Palestinian state.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)