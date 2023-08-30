BREAKING: Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian Man near Hebron

Israeli soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian-owned vehicle near the illegal Israeli settlement of Bat Hagai, critically injuring a young Palestinian man.

Israeli forces on Wednesday morning shot and injured a Palestinian, south of the occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The identity of the Palestinian youth has not been revealed yet.

The Israeli army version claimed that the Palestinian vehicle ran over a group of soldiers near the illegal settlement, injuring one.

So far this year, 227 Palestinians have been killed.

Over 30 Israelis, mostly soldiers and settlers were also killed in the same period.

