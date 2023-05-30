Tatreez in Shatila: Stitching Palestinian Culture Through Embroidery (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In addition to being a space to learn embroidery techniques, this center offers women a safe environment where they can interact and experience a sense of community.

An innovative center for women to practice the renowned art form of Tatreez was opened last September in the Shatila Refugee Camp in Beirut, Lebanon, as a result of a successful fundraising campaign led by filmmaker Saoud Khalaf and martial arts instructor Mohammed Yusuf (Mogajitsu).

The photographs below highlight the outstanding accomplishments of the first Women’s Tatreez Initiative and Workshop.

Tatreez is an iconic form of traditional Palestinian embroidery that has been practiced for more than 3,000 years, with each motif and pattern representing a different region of historic Palestine.

Saoud and Mohammed recently visited Shatila, where they returned following a second successful fundraising effort, when these most recent pictures were taken.

More chances for new women to master this art form will be made possible by the funds raised, giving them the ability to better support their families.

An exhibition in the camp to mark 75 years since the Nakba featured the Tatreez pieces made by these women. Through their needlework, these women express their fight for justice and resistance against occupation.

“To witness the beautiful art created by these women was an incredible experience for us,” Saoud said, expressing his admiration and gratitude. “We are hoping that this workshop can be sustainable long term.”

“It was amazing to see the remarkable progress made by these deserving women within such a short period of time,” Mohammed stated. “Seeing how much they accomplished in a half-year is incredibly inspiring. Many of these women created sophisticated and elaborate Tatreez pieces that honor their origin, culture, and religion despite having no prior experience.

(All Photos: Mogajitsu, The Palestine Chronicle)