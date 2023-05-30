Mossad, Italian Intelligence Agents Killed in Unclear Circumstances on Lake Maggiore

May 30, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Rescue operation on Lake Maggiore. (Photo: via Vigili del fuoco website)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Italian intelligence agents, an Israeli Mossad member, and a Russian woman were killed as a result of a boat accident on Saturday on Lake Maggiore, in northern Italy, Italian media reported.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the boat could only hold 15 passengers but there were 8 more people aboard. 

Those killed were identified as Tiziana Barnobi, 53, and Claudio Alonzi, 62, both members of the Italian intelligence services; Shimoni Erez, an Israeli national “who had allegedly been a member of Mossad”, and Anna Bozhkova, 50, a Russian national who was married to the boat’s skipper.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Actor was Mossad Agent: Israeli Media

Other news agencies reported that several Mossad agents were killed in the incident, but the claim has not been corroborated by Italian media. 

The reasons for the gathering on Lake Maggiore are unclear but Il Corriere della Sera states that the group had several “meetings in (the northern Italian region of) Lombardy to exchange intelligence and documents.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*