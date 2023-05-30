Mossad, Italian Intelligence Agents Killed in Unclear Circumstances on Lake Maggiore

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Italian intelligence agents, an Israeli Mossad member, and a Russian woman were killed as a result of a boat accident on Saturday on Lake Maggiore, in northern Italy, Italian media reported.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the boat could only hold 15 passengers but there were 8 more people aboard.

Those killed were identified as Tiziana Barnobi, 53, and Claudio Alonzi, 62, both members of the Italian intelligence services; Shimoni Erez, an Israeli national “who had allegedly been a member of Mossad”, and Anna Bozhkova, 50, a Russian national who was married to the boat’s skipper.

Other news agencies reported that several Mossad agents were killed in the incident, but the claim has not been corroborated by Italian media.

The reasons for the gathering on Lake Maggiore are unclear but Il Corriere della Sera states that the group had several “meetings in (the northern Italian region of) Lombardy to exchange intelligence and documents.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)