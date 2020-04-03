Ten Palestinian Prisoners Launch Hunger Strike over Lack of Protective Measures

Ten Palestinian political prisoners at Ofer Detention Centre, near Ramallah, launched an open-ended hunger strike to protest against the ongoing solitary confinement of two detainees, as well as against Israel’s failure to protect them against the coronavirus, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) announced yesterday.

More prisoners have vowed to join the hunger strike if the demands of Palestinian detainees remain unmet, PPS said.

Nineteen-year-old Palestinian, Nour Sarsour, from Beitunia near Ramallah, tested positive for coronavirus after his release from prison on Tuesday. The Israel Prison Service failed to test him for the virus and he may have infected other detainees.

On Tuesday, PPS raised its concerns for the wellbeing of the 5,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails saying they are not being protected against the spread of COVID-19.

On March 31, a 19-year-old Palestinian, who was released from Israeli detention, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Delighted to present the introduction (titled “Palestine’s Organic Intellectuals”) to Ramzy Baroud’s latest book "These Chains Will be Broken: Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons" (2020), courtesy of Clarity Press. Relevant links included.https://t.co/liRbsxNCf0 — Inverse Journal (@InverseJournal) March 31, 2020

The Prisoners Commission lambasted the Israel Prison Services for not conducting tests on the prisoners before their release, holding it responsible for the life and health of the prisoners who were in contact with Sarsour before his release.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)