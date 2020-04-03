Israel Arrests Jerusalem Minister, Releases Him after Several Hours (VIDEO)

April 3, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
The Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Hidmi. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces on Friday evening released the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Hidmi, after detaining him for several hours at the Moroccan compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Hidmi was detained for allegedly violating an Israeli ban on Palestinian political activities in east Jerusalem.

Hidmi told reporters, following his release, that Israeli police and intelligence officers raided his home in the middle of the night and thoroughly searched it before detaining him.

Hidmi said that during his brief detention, interrogators questioned him about the Palestinian government’s aid provided to the Palestinian citizens of occupied East Jerusalem as part of the ongoing campaign against the coronavirus outbreak.

The minister added that the Palestinian government will continue to fulfill its responsibilities towards the indigenous Palestinian population of Jerusalem despite the ongoing Israeli crackdown on its work in the city.

It was the fourth time al-Hidmi has been arrested since assuming office in April 2019.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

