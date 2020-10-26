PHOTOS: Palestinian Artists in Gaza Urge Community to Wear Masks

October 26, 2020 Articles, Features, Images
Palestinian artists paint large on Gaza city walls to raise awareness of the importance of wearing the mask as a prevention tool against the COVID-19.(Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Palestinian artists Wisam Abu al-Amrin and Rifqah Hijazi paint large murals on Gaza city walls to raise awareness of the importance of wearing the mask as a prevention tool against the COVID-19.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

