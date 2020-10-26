PHOTOS: Palestinian Artists in Gaza Urge Community to Wear Masks

Palestinian artists Wisam Abu al-Amrin and Rifqah Hijazi paint large murals on Gaza city walls to raise awareness of the importance of wearing the mask as a prevention tool against the COVID-19.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
(The Palestine Chronicle)
