Ten Palestinians Injured as Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Nablus

Israeli forces stormed the West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday morning, injuring ten Palestinians and detaining five others, The New Arab reported.

The Israeli forces surrounded the city before storming it and targeting resistance fighters with explosive devices, according to The New Arab.

Dozens of military vehicles then entered the city from the Deir Sharaf checkpoint in the west and the Hawara checkpoint in the south, as Israeli snipers spread out over the roofs of buildings surrounding the city and reconnaissance planes filled the skies.

Israeli forces clashed with young Palestinians in Nablus’s old city before withdrawing.

The injured Palestinians – five of whom were shot with live bullets – were transferred to Nablus’s Rafidia Hospital, the Palestinian Red Cresent said in a statement.

Two of the injured are journalists, Nasser Shtayyeh and Hassan Qamhieh, local sources told The New Arab.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)