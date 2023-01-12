Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Qalandiya Refugee Camp

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man on Thursday in the Qalandiya refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank city of Jerusalem, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced in a statement that Samir Awni Harbi Aslan was shot in the chest by the Isreali army.

Aslan, 41, was trying to prevent Israeli soldiers from detaining his son during a military raid into the camp.

While withholding Aslan’s body bleeding, the gun-toting soldiers prevented people from providing first aid to the slain young man.

WAFA correspondent said that a sizable army force barged its way into the refugee camp from several directions and detained at least 15 people.

Following Aslan’s death, Palestinian political groups have announced a general strike in the refugee camp in mourning of Aslan.

Aslan was the third Palestinian killed by Israeli forces within 24 hours, after 21-year-old Ahmad Abu Junaid and 19-year-old Sanad Mohammad Samasra.

According to Health Ministry’s numbers, Israeli occupation forces have killed seven Palestinians since the start of 2023, including three children. Israeli forces killed 224 Palestinians in 2022, including 59 people from the northern West Bank district of Jenin.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)