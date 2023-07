By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Saturday, July 1, is the final day of the Muslim Holiday, Eid Al-Adha.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza took hundreds of photos through the Eid festivities, starting with the first day’s mass prayers.

The following photos have been voted by Palestine Chronicle staff as the ‘cutest Eid photos’ among those sent to us by our team in Gaza.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)