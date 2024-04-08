The Eid is Coming – Free Haircuts for Gaza’s Children (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff – Gaza

Extreme poverty in the camps made it difficult for most customers to afford even haircuts.

These barbers from Gaza are trapped in a Rafah displacement camp, along with thousands of Palestinian refugees.

They were driven to Gaza’s southernmost city as a result of the war and Israel’s policy that ethnically cleansed most of the north.

Currently, the barbers are living in the Ahmed Yassin school, in Rafah, which has turned into a shelter since the early weeks of the war.

Throughout their stay, they tried to make living by cutting hair. However, extreme poverty in the camps made it difficult for most customers to afford even haircuts.

In anticipation of the Muslim holiday, Eid Al-Fitr, which follows the holy month of Ramadan, the barbers decided to give free haircuts to all the children in his area.

Though still fasting, due to Ramadan, they have given free haircuts to hundreds of kids, and hundreds more are lining up, waiting their turn.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)