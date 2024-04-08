Israeli Forces Shoot and Kill Palestinian Woman, Detain Dozens in West Bank Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces shot and killed a young Palestinian woman at the Tayasir military checkpoint, east of Tubas, on Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Moreover, Israeli occupation soldiers injured two Palestinians in raids on towns elsewhere in the occupied West Bank. At least 45 Palestinians were reportedly detained during the raids.

The Palestinian woman was shot as she passed through the checkpoint on Monday. Following the shooting, Israeli occupation forces closed the checkpoint in both directions, according to WAFA.

Nablus Shooting

Two Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli occupation forces during a raid in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, at dawn on Monday.

Sources within the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told WAFA one of them was shot in the hand and the other was injured by shrapnel in the back.

WAFA said a number of Israeli military vehicles and two bulldozers stormed the camp, as the soldiers deployed snipers on the roofs of houses.

Israeli forces also stormed one of the cultural centers in the camp.

Tulkarm Raid

Israeli forces stormed the city of Tulkarm and its camp, amid systematic destruction of infrastructure, in the early hours of Monday, reported WAFA.

The agency’s correspondent said that several military vehicles, supported by two bulldozers, stormed the city from its western axis and advanced towards Courts Square.

Bulldozers began to raze a part of Western Street in the vicinity of the Al-Murabitin Mosque in the area, while drones flew at a low altitude.

Bulldozers also destroyed the area in Al-Alimi Street, damaging its infrastructure, including the water system in the area, and the courtyards of the court complex.

Another military force of 15 vehicles stormed the city from its southern entrance, coming from the Avnei Hefetz colony near the village of Shufa, and was stationed in the southern neighborhood.

Soldiers raided a local store and interrogated the owner, before arresting him.

They also imposed a strict cordon on the camp after their vehicles and bulldozers stormed its northern entrance towards al-Balouneh neighborhood, and spread out in its various axes, specifically around the Khaled bin Al-Walid Mosque and Ajyal Hall.

Snipers were deployed in high-rise buildings, while they began to bulldoze the streets in the neighborhood, reported WAFA.

During the raid, Israeli forces detained Mohammad Khaled Suruji as well as his father and brother, the report added.

Detention Campaign

At least 45 Palestinians were detained during the raids across the West Bank, most of whom were released later, according to WAFA.

In a joint statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) and the Prisoners Affairs Authority said the arrests were carried out in various governorates of the West Bank, including Hebron, where dozens of civilians were interrogated locally, and Tulkarm, Nablus, Ramallah and Jerusalem.

The number of Palestinians arrested since October 7 has risen to approximately 8145, including those apprehended from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under pressure, and hostages, the statement added.

14 Dead in Israeli Jails

On Monday, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) also announced that the total number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since October 7 has risen to 14, as a result of torture, abuse, starvation, medical neglect, the most recent being the death of Walid Daqqa.

PPS said in a statement that the Israeli media had revealed the killing of detainees from the Gaza Strip in Israeli jails. However, authorities refuse to disclose their identities, in light of their continued implementation of the crime of enforced disappearance against Gaza detainees after October 7, WAFA reported.

