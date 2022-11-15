Adham Moqat: A Young Palestinian Contortionist with a Big Dream

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Adham Moqat is a 15-year-old boy from Gaza. He has been practicing contortion for three years now.

“I practice this sport with my friends Yasser, Moataz, and Waseem,” Adham told The Palestine Chronicle, following one of his training sessions.

“It all started when I watched videos of the athlete Muhammad al-Sheikh on YouTube and I decided to develop my talent at the Palestine Champions Center, with my coach Bashar Musa”, Adham continued.

Adham told us that his family was worried in the beginning, fearing that he might get hurt. “But then, they registered me at the Center and they never stop encouraging me,” he said.

After three years, Adham is now training with his team to participate in the Asian Yoga Championships in India.

“I want to represent my beloved Palestine and raise the Palestinian flag,” Adham explained, adding that he wants to prove to everybody that “Palestinian children are still capable of creativity and competition, despite the blockade and the movement restrictions that do not allow us to participate in many tournaments”.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)