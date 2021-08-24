Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen near Nablus

Imad Hashhash, 16, was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces Tuesday dawn killed a Palestinian teen in Balata refugee camp, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, medical sources confirmed.

Director of the Emergency Unit at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Nablus, Ahmad Jibril, said that Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Imad Hashhash as they carried out a detention raid in the camp.

The Health Ministry pointed that Hashhash was rushed to the Rafidia Surgical Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

While in the camp, the soldiers detained a young man.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

