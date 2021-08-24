Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen near Nablus

Israeli forces Tuesday dawn killed a Palestinian teen in Balata refugee camp, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, medical sources confirmed.

Director of the Emergency Unit at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Nablus, Ahmad Jibril, said that Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Imad Hashhash as they carried out a detention raid in the camp.

IOF terrorists murdered Palestinian teen Emad Hashash 16 years old as they raided Balata Refugees Camp E/Nablus at dawn today

Via Raya FM #Palestine #IsraeliTerrorists pic.twitter.com/EgiO4Y3FU1 — Amin jarrar (@AminJarrar1) August 24, 2021

The Health Ministry pointed that Hashhash was rushed to the Rafidia Surgical Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

While in the camp, the soldiers detained a young man.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)