The Martyred Son – A Poem

The Palestinian Prisoners Society broke the news today
“the Israeli occupation assassinated Sheikh Khader Adnan”
The Physicians for Human Rights and all of Palestinians agreed
Ben Gvir and the rest of the occupiers have blood on their hands
Palestinians from all sides
greeted the news with a general strike
The humble baker’s son from Arraba village near Jenin is no more
Long Live Khader Adnan
His parents must have known
when they added his name to theirs
Khader
means “power”
preordained to serve
Adnan
the “one who settles for a long time in a place”
“paradise”
His torturers lived in fear of the learned Sheikh
And for years he has been the thorn in their flesh
This year, with jackbooths rising higher than ever
They refused to set him free
Hoping that this will soon blow over
And we will never forget
But they were wrong
Even those lackeys of global power CNN, Fox, BBC, The Washington Post and even the NYTimes
All reported the martyrdom of Khader Adnan: 87 days on hunger strike
Now on his way to meet his Maker
They had to admit
That it was Islamic Jihad
That began these rolling hunger strikes
That struck the racists at the core of their being
Administrative detention
Like Israel, is a crime against humanity
A thousand today languish in jails without charge or trial
In the only “democracy” of the Middle East
Martyred son of Palestine
Jannat is waiting for you
And so are your other fallen comrades
The over 237 others since the second great Nakba of ‘67
And the thousands who are mowed down every day in the occupied lands
The whole world is watching
As the disgraced jailers find no place to hide
Your struggle is our monument
We must like you, demand a world without jails
The blood of the Palestinian martyrs
Continues to water the lust for freedom
A simple freedom denied you
Venceremos
Amandla
Victory is certain
Until victory
