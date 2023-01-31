Palestinian Resistance Groups Warn Israel about ‘Escalation of Prison Tension’ (PHOTOS)

The Palestinian resistance groups have warned that the tension in Israeli prisons will have repercussions outside the prisons, the Middle East Monitor reported.

According to MEMO, a source within the groups said that “harming the prisoners will have repercussions within and outside Israeli prisons”.

“Palestinian political groups have held several meetings in preparation for launching a campaign in support of the prisoners,” the source reportedly said.

“This happened after they had spoken with mediators on this issue, warning them that it could be the fuse to spark a further escalation.”

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhba reported that 120 Palestinian prisoners in the Negev Prison announced on Monday the start of a hunger strike in response to the ongoing repression, following Israeli attacks on Palestinian prisoners for the third day in a row.

(PC, MEMO)