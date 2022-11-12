The Most Beautiful Arabian Horses are Palestinian (PHOTOS)

November 12, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Fifteen purebred Arabian horses participate in the "Al-Yaser Arabian Horse Beauty" festival in Gaza City. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Fifteen purebred Arabian horses, including high-class breeds such as the Al Shaqab, participated in the “Al-Yaser Arabian Horse Beauty” festival in Gaza City on Friday afternoon.

The horses, which were put on display by their trainers one after the other, exhibited elegant movements, known for this particular type of Arabian breed.

Arabian horses are known for their finely chiseled head, the long arching neck as well as their energy and intelligence.

The event was attended by a large audience of horse lovers from throughout the Gaza Strip.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

