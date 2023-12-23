Israeli Forces Raid Jenin, other Towns in Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces raided the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp early on Saturday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA cited eyewitnesses as saying that Israeli soldiers raided Jenin in the pre-dawn hours accompanied by a bulldozer.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles were deployed by the Jenin Government Hospital, next to the Jenin refugee camp.

West Bank | Rainwater floods Jenin refugee camp after Israel's military bulldozed the roads during a recent raid pic.twitter.com/CFZN9nVQNO — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) December 23, 2023

Israeli soldiers broke into several homes overlooking the camp and deployed snipers in the buildings and on rooftops.

Other soldiers broke into homes in the refugee camp and detained several people.

Power was cut in the camp and several areas as the incursion was taking place.

Israeli military raids in other cities and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank.

In the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, in southern West Bank, Israeli forces seized the car of the wife of a detainee.

Clashes were reported on Friday night in the Ein al-Sultan refugee camp in Jericho as Israeli occupation forces carried out a military raid. pic.twitter.com/ZPApMESmys — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

Israeli forces also raided the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, where they detained two people.

Clashes erupted with Palestinian resistance fighters as Israeli occupation forces raided the Ein al-Sultan and Aqbat Jabr refugee camps in Jericho.

Confrontations were also reported in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and in the towns of Beita and Qaryout, south of Nablus.

(PC, WAFA)