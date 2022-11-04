Exclusive Images aftermath Israeli Attack on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli warplanes have reportedly fired several missiles at a site near Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on Friday.

Gaza sources said that the bombing has caused massive destruction and ignited a large fire in the area, damaging neighboring homes and facilities.

The Israeli missiles caused damage to a sports stadium and cut off electricity in some areas of the camp.

The Israeli occupation army said that the bombing came in response to the firing of three rockets from the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza visited the area and took these images.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)