Two Palestinian Children Injured by Israeli Gunfire in Bethlehem, Al-Bireh

Two Palestinian children were injured by Israeli gunfire on Friday, in two separate incidents in the cities of Al-Bireh and Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In Bethlehem, south of the West Bank, a Palestinian child was injured from the shrapnel of Israeli bullets during confrontations in the Aida refugee camp.

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that the child was injured during confrontations that erupted between Palestinians and Israeli occupation soldiers at the entrance to the Aida refugee camp. He was moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old child was injured by a live Israeli shot during confrontations at the entrance to the city of Al-Bireh, in the central West Bank. The minor was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)