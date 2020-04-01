The Story Without Palestine is Incomplete: An Urgent Call for Support from Palestine Chronicle Editors

Dear Readers,

Many of you already agree that the Palestinian narrative is central and that the marginalized voices of the Palestinian people must be heard.

Alas, without independent news outlets like the Palestine Chronicle, media coverage on Palestine will continue to be tilted towards Israel and its savvy, well-funded media apparatus.

Now, this is your chance to translate your solidarity into action by keeping the Palestine Chronicle active, disseminating important information about Palestine in both English and French to the world.

Please Support the Palestine Chronicle. The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible. To make a contribution using your paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196

Mountlake Terrace

WA, 98043

USA

Please keep on reading to understand the importance of our work and daily coverage.

Months, even years before the Coronavirus hit Occupied Palestine, especially war-stricken Gaza, the Palestine Chronicle has kept its readers abreast regarding the dilapidated health infrastructures, due to Israeli occupation, apartheid, war, and siege.

Our mission has become even more urgent in recent weeks.

On March 4, our editor Dr. Ramzy Baroud wrote an editorial, in which he warned:

“Gaza’s hospitals are as dysfunctional as ever, Gaza’s water is as dirty as ever and, despite repeated warnings, the Strip is still unfit for human habitation, thanks to the brutal Israeli siege and the silence of the international community.”

Eighteen days later, Gaza registered its first cases of Coronavirus, leaving health workers desperately scrambling to devise any mechanism that would at least slow down the spread of the deadly virus in a place that is hardly prepared to deal with the Israeli army’s mounting victims – mostly youngers – shot by Israeli snipers during the ‘March of Return’.

Two of our photojournalists in Gaza moved quickly to document in photos the humble methods used by Gazans to sanitize streets, markets, and homes.

As more cases were uncovered, little, or none of this has been reported in mainstream media throughout the world. The facts that, only a few ICU beds are available for two million besieged Gazans; that Israeli business owners have been dumping the bodies of Palestinian workers in the streets if they merely exhibit signs of COVID-19-like symptoms; or that Israel has deliberately targeted a makeshift Coronavirus clinic in the Jordan Valley village of Khirbeit Ibziq seem irrelevant to a story that has occupied every news cycle, in every country for months.

But the Palestine Chronicle covered it all with integrity and accuracy.

And as it has done for 20 years, the Palestine Chronicle will fight against the deliberate marginalization of Palestine and will work tirelessly to expose the crimes of the Israeli occupation during these critical times, and for years into the future.

That said, for this to happen, we need your support more than ever before.

We are launching our bi-annual fundraiser this April and are seeking $12,000 dollars that should cover our limited expenses till October.

Please ensure that we receive the needed funds, and take immediate action to sustain our operations until the end of the year.

With many thanks,

The Palestine Chronicle team