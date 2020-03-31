VIDEO: Ramzy Baroud on Israeli Racism, Apartheid and the Palestinian Narrative (Part I & II)

March 31, 2020 Articles, Blog, Features, Videos
Palestine Chronicle Editor Ramzy Baroud delivers his talk via Skype in English with Italian subtitles. (Photo Collage: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This talk, by Palestinian author, journalist and editor, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, was scheduled to be delivered in person at the University of Torino, Italy on March 25, during the ‘Israeli Apartheid Week’.

Angela Davis invita, in occasione della IAW 2020, a unire le lotte antirazziste nel mondo e a comprenderne e praticarne…

Posted by BDS Torino on Monday, March 30, 2020

However, due to the tragic situation in Italy caused by the COVID-19 and to travel restrictions, it is delivered via Skype instead.

Parlare di Palestina e antirazzismo significa focalizzarsi, nel modo in cui guardiamo alla questione palestinese, sullo…

Posted by BDS Torino on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.