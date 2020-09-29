Israeli Forces Tighten Restrictions, Seize House Backyard in Hebron

Israeli forces today tightened their restrictions and seized the backyard of a house in Tal Rumeida neighborhood in the central part of the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli forces erected a number of poles as a prelude to the installation of more surveillance cameras in the Hebron neighborhood of Tal Rumeida.

Imad Abu Shamsiyya, an activist working with the Youths against Settlements (YAS) – an organization that documents human rights abuses carried out by the Israeli military in Hebron – said that the poles were erected to install more surveillance cameras in the Palestinian neighborhood purportedly to secure the Ramat Yishai colonial settlement.

Abu Shamsiyya added that Israeli forces seized the backyard of Hasan Abu Aisha’s house to erect one of the poles and warned that such surveillance cameras monitor the movement of the residents of the Palestinian neighborhood, even while they are inside their house, violating their privacy.

The city of Hebron, which houses the Ibrahimi Mosque, is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and about 800 notoriously aggressive Israeli settlers who live in compounds heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

Israel has expelled the only international monitors protecting Hebron’s Palestinians from 800 heavily guarded settlers, one of whom committed the 1994 massacre that triggered their deployment.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)